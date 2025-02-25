Search after rollover
Drunk driver lured emergency services onto the wrong track
He was not the driver, claimed a Hungarian (37) on Monday evening after an accident in Ellmau in the Tyrolean lowlands. The driver had disappeared after the car overturned. Based on this statement, a search including a drone was initiated. This was unsuccessful. The drunken 37-year-old may have been telling a tall tale.
The accident happened shortly before 7 pm in the Auwald district of Ellmau. The car went over the edge of the village road and crashed into a tree stump. The car overturned due to the force of the impact - it finally came to a standstill lying on its roof on the road. The emergency services found a 37-year-old man at the scene.
Fire department arrived with drones
"Based on the Hungarian's claim that another person had been driving the vehicle and had left the scene of the accident after the rollover, emergency services from the Kufstein fire department and the Kufstein district fire department drones were requested to search the adjacent wooded area," said the police.
Large search operation remained unsuccessful
Despite an intensive search, no one could be found. Gradually, the suspicion was confirmed that the Hungarian was only trying to lure the emergency services onto a false trail. "Based on further investigations, no indication of anyone else involved and the Hungarian's heavy intoxication, it can be assumed that he had been driving the vehicle himself," the investigators continued.
Suspected driver taken to hospital by ambulance
The suspect was taken to St. Johann Hospital by ambulance. The vehicle sustained extensive damage. Appropriate charges will be filed once the investigation has been completed.
