Atzgersdorf's ladies
Hot for the semi-finals after carnival party
Atzgersdorf's handball players are aiming to reach the cup semi-finals on Tuesday. To do so, they have to eliminate BT Füchse at home. "That's our big goal," says boss Christian Mahr, "we want to have a say in the title." The match-free weekend was dominated by the club's big carnival.
After a brilliant start in the WHA, they were beaten 34:28 in Wiener Neustadt. The hosts' switch to offensive cover was the only problem. "Nevertheless, it was a commanding start-to-finish victory in which all the players got to play," said club boss Christian Mahr, whose ladies had no games at the weekend. And this was also used for a bit of variety. The "fighting team" came to the tenth district on Friday after training for the big carnival party of the entire club, represented in a total of 33 championship competitions. There were cool performances, including a zoo performance by Alina Bohnen and Luca Tesche's team. "The atmosphere was great, very entertaining. Whether big or small. An incredible and successful evening!"
The women's team continues on Tuesday with the ÖHB Cup quarter-final against the BT Füchse in the Hans-Lackner-Dome at 7pm. "Everyone is fit. The only thing that counts for us is promotion. I don't think there's anyone who doubts that. And of course we're hoping for a lot of spectators," emphasized Mahr, who is concerned by the fluctuations in the performance of last year's semi-finalists. "Sometimes we lead by +10 and don't keep it up consistently. But our aim is to play for the title in this competition."
