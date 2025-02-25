Hot for the semi-finals after carnival party

After a brilliant start in the WHA, they were beaten 34:28 in Wiener Neustadt. The hosts' switch to offensive cover was the only problem. "Nevertheless, it was a commanding start-to-finish victory in which all the players got to play," said club boss Christian Mahr, whose ladies had no games at the weekend. And this was also used for a bit of variety. The "fighting team" came to the tenth district on Friday after training for the big carnival party of the entire club, represented in a total of 33 championship competitions. There were cool performances, including a zoo performance by Alina Bohnen and Luca Tesche's team. "The atmosphere was great, very entertaining. Whether big or small. An incredible and successful evening!"