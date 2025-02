It’s time to change the rules!

Our local farmers work every day to ensure our security of supply under the strictest regulations in the world - be it in animal welfare or arable farming. The highest standards are a matter of course for them. However, food from all over the world can be found next to our quality products in the supermarket - often produced under questionable conditions. The most recent example: potatoes from Egypt, contaminated with pesticides that have been banned here for decades. While our farmers meet strict requirements, imports have so far simply been ignored. This double standard is no longer acceptable!