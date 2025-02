Spring mood followed by rain and snow

If you look at the photos from our "Krone" readers, you could almost believe that spring is knocking on Carinthia's door. On the last day of the bird count, Arnulf Aichholzer photographed a beautiful great spotted woodpecker at his feeding station in Villach/St. Ulrich. Georg Wastl caught the gray geese that had taken off over the Bleistätter Moor. The fisherman in the middle of the Gail, which Dagmar Langmaier spotted on her hike, was obviously not cold at all.