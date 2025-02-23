Villach mourns: A heart of lights for victims

Sometimes I want to escape from earth.

Do you know that feeling?

Everything overwhelms me.

Sometimes I manage,

but not right now.

So I just want to get away from here.

But where to? If it happened here,

it can happen anywhere.



The place I called home,

is suddenly dark black.

And it all scares me.

I would love to get into a spaceship.



Shut up, thick walls, all alone.

Just to escape, I'm sure you know the feeling.



Looking at everything from above.

Detached. So detached that it can no longer hurt me.

So my little spaceship would take off.

Start hovering above the ground,

and from there I would see a few meters further up:



It's not all black. It's not as dark as it seemed

There's something there... and then I take a closer look:

A light, almost invisible, so tiny,

but: one... two... three...

Yes, a whole sea of lights illuminates the darkness.



And to every flame, to every little light,

belongs to a person,

and each of these people feels like me.

Because there is something that connects us.

There is something that unites us.

It is the ability,

against all odds,

to be here together.

And to light a fire.

To rekindle the light that someone tried to take from us,

to light it again.



That is what connects us.

That's what unites us.

There is dignity. There is comfort.

There is humanity.

There is a glimmer of hope,

that flickers in the glow of the lights

and is reflected

in the gentle waves of the Drau

and in all the eyes

that are now focused on it.



To what connects us.

To the fact that we are human beings.