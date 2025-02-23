After the terrorist attack
Villach mourns: A heart of lights for victims
Following the deadly terrorist attack, the town of Villach has declared a week of mourning - ending on Sunday evening with a 15-minute deliberately simple closing ceremony.
Under the motto "One heart, one city. Villach sticks together", friends and acquaintances of the 14-year-old who was killed, as well as other people affected, came together once again on Sunday. Together, the hundreds of mourners ended the week of mourning that the Drau town declared after the terrible terrorist attack.
On Saturday, February 15, the Syrian Ahmed G. first attacked a completely defenceless 14-year-old and then injured other passers-by, some of them seriously. One dead boy, who will be buried today, five people, some of them seriously injured, including two teenagers: This is the result of the devastating knife attack in Villach a week ago.
"Kummts guat ham"
On Sunday, swimmers from the fire department and water rescue service placed an illuminated heart in the Drau in the presence of countless mourners - to let it float downstream into the land as a sign of undying love.
The ceremony was accompanied by moving musical sounds and touching words from actress and poetry slammer Estha Sackl. She spoke of how everything had gone dark in one fell swoop, and of how a sea of lights illuminated this darkness, a sea of lights of togetherness. "Villach stands together, Villach sticks together, because that is what connects us, because we are human beings," concluded the artist. The brightly lit heart floated down the Drau, while specially installed lights on the banks and on the bridge illuminated the dark river. "Kummts guat ham, Villach sticks together," said Sackl in thanks. The people of Villach slowly made their way out, silently leaving the bridge.
Read the full text by actress and poetry slammer Estha Sackl here: My little spaceship
Sometimes I want to escape from earth.
Do you know that feeling?
Everything overwhelms me.
Sometimes I manage,
but not right now.
So I just want to get away from here.
But where to? If it happened here,
it can happen anywhere.
The place I called home,
is suddenly dark black.
And it all scares me.
I would love to get into a spaceship.
Shut up, thick walls, all alone.
Just to escape, I'm sure you know the feeling.
Looking at everything from above.
Detached. So detached that it can no longer hurt me.
So my little spaceship would take off.
Start hovering above the ground,
and from there I would see a few meters further up:
It's not all black. It's not as dark as it seemed
There's something there... and then I take a closer look:
A light, almost invisible, so tiny,
but: one... two... three...
Yes, a whole sea of lights illuminates the darkness.
And to every flame, to every little light,
belongs to a person,
and each of these people feels like me.
Because there is something that connects us.
There is something that unites us.
It is the ability,
against all odds,
to be here together.
And to light a fire.
To rekindle the light that someone tried to take from us,
to light it again.
That is what connects us.
That's what unites us.
There is dignity. There is comfort.
There is humanity.
There is a glimmer of hope,
that flickers in the glow of the lights
and is reflected
in the gentle waves of the Drau
and in all the eyes
that are now focused on it.
To what connects us.
To the fact that we are human beings.
One week after the horrific act
The bloody and deadly attack has also left its mark on police officers - with such extreme stresses as in this case, "police officers also needpsychological support in the form of peer support", explained psychologist Elisabeth Schneider, head of the Psychological Services Department at the Ministry of the Interior, to the "Krone" newspaper.
The fact that the assassin in the trial for murder with a terrorist background is now getting a lawyer at the taxpayer's expense is causing a lot of criticism. However, in a functioning constitutional state, everyone in Austria has the right to legal assistance; anyone who cannot afford it but needs it due to the alleged crime or a difficult legal matter can obtain it through the court by way of legal aid.
