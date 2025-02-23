Pope breaks his silence after a week X

Pope thanked doctors during the Angelus prayer

As he did last Sunday, the Pope did not say the Angelus prayer himself this time either. "I continue my hospitalization at the Gemelli Polyclinic with confidence, the necessary treatment continues, and rest is also part of the therapy! I sincerely thank the doctors and medical staff of this hospital for the attention they have given me and for the dedication with which they carry out their service to the sick," was the text of the prayer published by the Vatican.