Condition is critical
Pope breaks his silence after a week X
After concerns about the pontiff increased significantly on Saturday, he was also diagnosed with mild kidney failure on Sunday. Francis overcame the respiratory crisis and, after a week off the air, once again addressed his flock via the short message service X (formerly Twitter).
The 88-year-old's condition is still critical, but he has overcome the respiratory crisis. The respiratory crisis that the Pope had been struggling with on Saturday had largely subsided on Sunday, according to a press release issued by the Vatican on Sunday evening.
Pontiff needs another blood transfusion
The Pope had again undergone a blood transfusion, which had led to an increase in his haemoglobin level. The blood platelet count has remained stable; however, some blood tests show an "initial, slight renal insufficiency, which is currently under control. Oxygen therapy via nasal cannulas is continuing," the medical bulletin states.
The Holy Father is awake. During the morning, he attended Mass in his apartment, together with those who are caring for him during these days of hospitalization, the Vatican press office adds.
Pope very touched by letters
After a week without mail, a message was sent again on the Pope's X account. On his X account @Pontifex in nine languages, he referred to the Jubilee of Deacons, which was celebrated in the Vatican on Sunday.
"I urge you to continue your apostolate with joy and to be a sign of love that embraces all, that transforms evil into good and creates a fraternal world," the Pope wrote, addressing the deacons.
He also thanked them in another post for the "many messages of affection". He was particularly touched by the letters and drawings from the children, he continued.
Still needs oxygen
The breathing crisis that the Pope had to contend with on Saturday had largely subsided on Sunday, according to the Vatican. According to Vatican sources, Francis is still being given oxygen to support his breathing.
The Pope has undergone new clinical examinations. A new medical bulletin will be published on Sunday evening on the basis of these examinations.
Pope thanked doctors during the Angelus prayer
As he did last Sunday, the Pope did not say the Angelus prayer himself this time either. "I continue my hospitalization at the Gemelli Polyclinic with confidence, the necessary treatment continues, and rest is also part of the therapy! I sincerely thank the doctors and medical staff of this hospital for the attention they have given me and for the dedication with which they carry out their service to the sick," was the text of the prayer published by the Vatican.
Prayers for the Pope in Rome
The faithful, nuns and priests from various orders and congregations gathered on Saturday afternoon in the square in front of the entrance to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome to pray the rosary together "for the health of Holy Father Francis" in Italian, English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.
The prayer was also joined by patients of the hospital, who looked out of the hospital windows. In several Italian cities, the faithful prayed for the ailing pontiff on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.