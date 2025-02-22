No ordinary goalie
Rapids’ “cabin boss” is now in the spotlight
Paul Gartler is no ordinary two-goalkeeper! Because he is right at the top of Rapid's internal hierarchy - and on Sunday he will be needed in goal ...
"If I were to pull a Fotz all day, I'd drag everyone down, then I wouldn't be any help." That wouldn't be Paul Gartler's mentality either. The 27-year-old is more of a good-humored bear than a grantscherm. Although his role at Rapid is thankless and mentally difficult.
As a "bench player", second goalie behind Niklas Hedl. "I knew what I was getting myself into," nods Gartler, who lost the battle for the "Einserleiberl" at the time. And never lets himself down despite his reserve role, always remaining positive. He has been at Grün-Weiß since 2012, is high up in the hierarchy, is on the team council, especially as he holds the dressing room together with his experience as "boss". And integrates the new players.
"I'm the boys' point of contact," says Gartler, often acting as an extension of team manager Thomas Brandstötter. And laughs: "I also set the dress code." So what (training or business suit) is worn on the (European Cup) trips ...
"I want to help"
His main job, however, is between the posts, where he pushes Hedl in training. "I want to help, I'm there when I'm needed." Today - with Hedl suspended - it's that time again. His 48th appearance for Rapids' professionals, his second of the season. At the 1:1 in Klagenfurt in August, it hit the back of the net after just three minutes. A 1:1 situation, he had no chance. "After that, I didn't get anything else to do," recalls Gartler. More work should be waiting in Linz ...
"I prepare myself in the same way before every game," says Gartler, calmly approaching the LASK match despite the unsuccessful start to the spring. "If everything was great in the fall, it's not all bad now. We have to focus on our strengths."
Always positive, typical Gartler. Whose contract expires in the summer: "Of course I'm ambitious, I want to play more too. But a move has to make sense. Everyone knows that I'm a big Rapid fan."
Every club wants a "two" like that. On Sunday, Gartler is the one!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
