Rapids’ “cabin boss” is now in the spotlight

"I want to help"

His main job, however, is between the posts, where he pushes Hedl in training. "I want to help, I'm there when I'm needed." Today - with Hedl suspended - it's that time again. His 48th appearance for Rapids' professionals, his second of the season. At the 1:1 in Klagenfurt in August, it hit the back of the net after just three minutes. A 1:1 situation, he had no chance. "After that, I didn't get anything else to do," recalls Gartler. More work should be waiting in Linz ...