Thousands of followers

From street dog to Instagram celebrity

Nachrichten
23.02.2025 13:00

Pekingese mix "Sammy" came to Tyrol from Hungary. He has made an incredible journey - and now has more than 20,000 followers on Instagram.

"Sammy" is a former street dog from Hungary. He was found there in 2020 in poor health and estimated to be around one year old. His history is unclear: he may have been abandoned because the veterinary costs became too high, or he may have spent his entire life on the streets. The Pekingese mix had a tumor on his right eye and was treated immediately.

The animal welfare organization "Wir helfen Tieren e.V." brought "Sammy" from Hungary to Austria. This association is based in Mieming and was originally founded in 2005 to reduce the suffering of stray cats in Tyrol.

This is how he was found in 2020. The eye was already in a cruel condition.
This is how he was found in 2020. The eye was already in a cruel condition.
(Bild: Privat)
Sammy now lives a happy dog's life in Tyrol.
Sammy now lives a happy dog's life in Tyrol.
(Bild: Privat, Krone KREATIV)

New arrivals are posted
In the meantime, the areas of responsibility have grown, as has the number of animals. The volunteers help alongside their full-time jobs and care for the animal residents in the clubhouse in Mieming. There are very few placements - and when there are, they tend to be young animals. Many older animals are no longer adopted and are allowed to spend the rest of their lives there. The donation-based association regularly posts various new arrivals looking for a home on Facebook - including the former street dog "Sammy".

Melanie and her grandma Irene got in touch. Shortly afterwards, "Sammy" moved into his "forever home" in Telfs. His eye could no longer be saved and was removed due to the high risk of infection. "You don't notice this restriction at all. He runs and plays like any healthy dog," says Melanie.

Donation account

"We help animals e.V."

Tyrolean Savings Bank

IBAN: AT66 2050 3033 0023 8007

BIC: SPIHAT22XXX

Sometimes he's a little chick
Right from the start, "Sammy" was open, uncomplicated and very people-oriented. The now six-year-old mixed breed is sometimes a bit of a bimbo, he doesn't really like rain and snow - but overall he is an absolute model dog.

Melanie also started the "Sammy" account in 2020 @one.eye.dog on Instagram (see post above). The heartbreaker has more than 22,000 fans. There she shows his incredible development and inspires tens of thousands of dog lovers for animal welfare. "I think it's important to give street dogs a chance. These dogs are so grateful. It is often the case that animal welfare organizations take over operations. In Sammy's case, the removal of his eye was covered. The vet costs don't have to be the reason not to get a street dog," Melanie explains.

Julia Perktold, Kronen Zeitung

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

