Question of loyalty
Dildo case: Now Christian Ilzer fires back!
After the wave of criticism and astonishment regarding his motivational skills, Austria's coaching export Christian Ilzer is now firing back!
The Styrian coach of TSG Hoffenheim, who is said to have used a dildo at a team meeting, believes a media report about it was "completely" taken out of context. Such measures are "pattern breakers" and "shaping mentalities in order to expand the boundaries that you set yourself", he explained on Friday.
"Sport Bild" had reported that Ilzer, disguised as a chef, prepared an imaginary magic potion in front of the team and staff before the home game against SC Freiburg (1:1) in December. He had shown his symbolic ingredients for a successful game - including the sex toy for the keyword "virility". Real chili peppers for more spice in the game are also said to have been included.
Ilzer speaks of a ridiculous story
Ahead of the Bundesliga match between the 15th-placed team in the table and VfB Stuttgart on Sunday, Ilzer spoke of a "completely ridiculous story". He neither confirmed nor denied the use of the dildo. However, the 47-year-old said it was purely about football-specific messages in which he had used symbols. "It doesn't work if you only follow the smooth, well-trodden paths," Ilzer said.
In this context, the Kraichgau head coach lamented forces that were not loyal to the team. "This report also shows why we are not getting off the mark as quickly as we might have imagined." The guarantee for success is that internal matters remain internal.
Some breathing space in the relegation battle
Ilzer, who led Sturm Graz to the league title last year before moving to Germany, has only won three of his twelve league games with Hoffenheim so far. After the recent success in Bremen, the team has at least put seven points between itself and the relegation places and gained some breathing space in the relegation battle.
