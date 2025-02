Pensioner robbed in the street

The robbery took place shortly before 1 p.m. near the center of Lustenau. The 72-year-old woman had just turned from Maria-Theresien-Strasse into Widum Municipal Road when she noticed that she was being followed by a man. Seconds later, she was attacked from behind - the perpetrator grabbed her plastic bag and forcibly snatched it. He then fled with the loot along the footpath in the direction of Schmiedgasse. The woman, who had suffered injuries to her shoulder during the scuffle, immediately informed the police - but a manhunt that was immediately launched was unsuccessful.