Morphine not fatal

Expert opinion exonerates Kirchdorf hospital doctor

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 08:24

The administration of a morphine-based painkiller is not believed to have been the reason for the death of an 89-year-old patient from Upper Austria, as a neuropathological report has now established. However, the investigation into the case has not yet been completed and further expert opinions are still pending. 

0 Kommentare

The allegations were serious: There was talk of a "black day" at Kirchdorf Hospital when it became known that a hospital doctor had been dismissed without notice. The reason: he had administered overdoses of the morphine-based painkiller Vendal to two seriously ill patients (65, 89) on night duty. 

Overdose not cause of death
However, the investigations have not yet confirmed this suspicion. A neuropathological report has now been submitted to the public prosecutor's office in Steyr, which further exonerates the hospital doctor. According to the report, the elderly patient's death was not caused by a morphine overdose. Instead of severe breathing problems and rapid death by asphyxiation, the patient died eight to nine hours later and did not suffocate.

No longer ascertainable
However, the proceedings are still ongoing and further expert opinions are still pending. It is almost impossible to determine the cause of death of the second patient, as his body was cremated before the serious allegations came to light. 

Intrigue is in the air
However, the hospital could now face difficulties: The hospital doctor had, as reported, been dismissed without notice without the exact circumstances of his death being known. The health holding company had written of a "black day in the history of the company".

The doctor is now contesting this dismissal before the Steyr Regional Court, and proceedings are already pending. Due to differences between the accused and his chief physician, there is even a possible intrigue in the air.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

