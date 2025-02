Sponsors are putting more and more pressure on the ÖFB

The first threat issued by Raiffeisen was just the beginning. On Thursday, the chairmen of the election committee of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB), Martin Mutz and Josef Geisler, received a letter from six other sponsors (Coca-Cola, Admiral, Magenta, Transdanubia, Verbund, Österreichische Lotterien), who are also threatening to pull out if the ÖFB does not elect a president who meets their expectations in the upcoming election on May 18.