Strong performance

Two ÖSV girls race the World Championship superstar

20.02.2025 11:15

With her two gold medals in the downhill and, together with Mikaela Shiffrin, in the team combined, US girl Breezy Johnson had crowned herself the most successful participant at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach. On Thursday, however, the 29-year-old was put in her place by a squad-less Austrian and a 20-year-old from Vorarlberg.

Breanna Noble "Breezy" Johnson had traveled to the World Championships in Saalbach without a World Cup victory - the US American left the World Championships venue with two gold medals. But instead of resting on her laurels, the 29-year-old from the state of Wyoming competed in the two European Cup Super-Gs in South Tyrol's Sarntal Valley this week.

Johnson also wins in the European Cup
In the first race on Wednesday, the Atomic skier underlined her current top form. Starting with number 39, Johnson rolled up the field from behind and took victory with a lead of 34 hundredths of a second over Nadine Fest. But on Thursday, the 26-year-old from Carinthia, who is not part of the ÖSV squad this season, struck back.

Strong performance
Starting with number 6 as she had the day before, the head skier - who was a forerunner at the World Championships - produced an excellent run and distanced the Swiss skier Janine Schmitt, who was leading at the time, by 0.93 seconds. The 20-year-old from Vorarlberg, Victoria Olivier, Fest's most persistent pursuer in the battle for overall EC victory, then came in at 10. The reigning junior downhill world champion also put in a strong performance and finished just 0.37 seconds behind Fest in second place.

Nadine Fest competed as a forerunner at the World Championships in Saalbach. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Nadine Fest competed as a forerunner at the World Championships in Saalbach.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Three Austrians in the top 5
This was immediately followed by the performance of the double world champion - who, unlike the day before, was already behind the two Austrians at the first split time. Although Johnson was 0.23 seconds behind Fest and one hundredth of a second behind Olivier at the second timing, Breezy was even 0.52 (Fest) and 0.15 (Olivier) seconds behind at the finish. With Magdalena Egger from Lech (+0.78) in fifth place, another Austrian made it into the top field.

Victoria Olivier was delighted with second place. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Victoria Olivier was delighted with second place.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

ÖSV duo leads the overall standings
With her sixth victory in the current European Cup season, Fest extended her lead in the Super-G standings to 93 points over Sara Allemand (It). In the overall standings, she is 170 points ahead of Olivier with eight races to go.

