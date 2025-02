Sagartz announces his resignation as chairman

The reform process will run until mid-June, when the results should be available. On Wednesday evening, the current chairman Christian Sagartz announced: "At the end of the process there will be a party conference and a new party chairman. I will no longer be available." He will also relinquish his position as club leader in the state parliament, but will retain his mandate, according to Sagartz. Patrik Fazekas, the party's regional managing director, will also step down from his position, as he confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper. He will also continue to "actively exercise" his mandate in the state parliament