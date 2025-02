Driver (61) crashed into concrete wall on highway

The 61-year-old was driving his car on the A12 from Innsbruck towards Kufstein at around 11.40 a.m. on Wednesday when he suddenly veered off the road to the right in the municipal area of Kundl (district of Kufstein) and crashed into the guardrail there. "The car then skidded across the carriageway and crashed into the concrete crash barrier on the left-hand side," said the police.