Model Winnie Harlow has got engaged to NBA star

Jet adorned with roses

The 29-year-old sports star proposed to his sweetheart during a vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands. A big surprise for Harlow, as she revealed in an interview with "Vogue" - even though the jet was decorated with roses, balloons, chocolate and champagne: "I still had no idea what it was. I just thought: 'This is so cute for Valentine's Day, oh my God!"