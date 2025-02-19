Polls refute Trump's statements

However, even after three years of Russian invasion, polls show that more than half of Ukrainians still support President Zelensky. There is also still a majority against territorial cessions and other concessions to Russia. However, the proportion of those who would like to see an end to the war through negotiations and compromises is steadily increasing. Irrespective of this, there are concerns that Russia could manipulate elections in the neighboring country and thus ensure that a puppet government loyal to the Kremlin could take over in Kiev.