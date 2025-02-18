New head of the RSO
Markus Poschner from Munich takes over ORF Orchestra
A successor to Marin Alsop has been found: The chief conductor of the Bruckner Orchestra Linz will become the new head of the ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra from the 2026/27 season.
Before his Konzerthaus performance on Thursday (February 20), it was announced that Markus Poschner will take up the position of Principal Conductor of the ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra from the 2026/27 season. Markus Poschner, who is still Principal Conductor of the Bruckner Orchestra Linz until 2027, has recently impressed with his Bruckner interpretations - also on the podium of the RSO. This successful collaboration with the Linz orchestra was recognized in 2020 with the "Orchestra of the Year" and "Conductor of the Year" awards in Austria.
Markus Poschner on his new role: "I have felt very close to the RSO Vienna for many years, we have experienced unforgettable musical highlights together, toured, won important prizes and awards, and every time I am thrilled by the special quality, dedication, passion and artistry of this orchestra.
In future, I would like to explore new avenues with the RSO in order to get even closer to the people and to commit ourselves to what unites us in society. The orchestra has so much quality and expertise, not only in the field of new music - as demonstrated in countless world premieres - but above all in the very Austrian repertoire, such as Schubert, Mahler and Bruckner, for which we were recently awarded the most important European classical music prize, the ICMA 2024.
The RSO's skills in music education have also been undisputed for years, which is part of the orchestra's self-image and one of the most important pillars of its collaboration with the ORF.
The RSO, with its rich and award-winning history, is a piece of Austria's personified homeland and identity, an orchestra for everyone, between tradition and modernity. It enriches society and promotes dialog, togetherness, resonance and cultural diversity. I hope and trust that the political decision-makers are aware of the inestimable value of the RSO for Austria, indeed for the whole world, and I appeal to everyone to continue to stand up for this indispensable orchestra in the future. The RSO is a piece of Austria and Austria is a piece of the RSO!"
The first collaboration between the 54-year-old German conductor Poschner and the ORF RSO Vienna took place in 2018 on the occasion of Gottfried von Einem's 100th birthday with a performance of his cantata "An die Nachgeborenen" at the Vienna Musikverein. The next joint concert will take place on Thursday (February 20), when the ORF RSO Vienna, conducted by Markus Poschner, will perform memories of Italy, Chicago and Paris with works by Mathilde Wantenaar, Sergei Prokofiev and Richard Strauss at the Wiener Konzerthaus.
The jack-of-all-trades Markus Poschner
Born in Munich in 1971, Markus Poschner initially worked as 1st Kapellmeister at the Komische Oper Berlin after studying at the University of Music and Performing Arts Munich and working as an assistant to Sir Roger Norrington and Sir Colin Davis.
From 2007 to 2017, he was GMD of the Bremen Philharmonic Orchestra. In July 2010, the University of Bremen appointed him honorary professor, as did the Anton Bruckner Private University Linz in 2020.
He conducted the Bayreuth Festival Orchestra for the first time at its extraordinary guest performance in 2019 in Abu Dhabi with Wagner's "Walküre". Most recently, Markus Poschner opened the Bayreuth Festival in July 2022 with "Tristan und Isolde" and also conducted this production there in 2023.
He has conducted the Orchestra della Svizzera italiana since 2015. From the 2025/26 season, Markus Poschner will also be Chief Conductor of the Basel Symphony Orchestra and from 2027/28 Chief Conductor of the Utah Symphony Orchestra (from 2027/28).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.