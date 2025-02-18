Markus Poschner from Munich takes over ORF Orchestra

In future, I would like to explore new avenues with the RSO in order to get even closer to the people and to commit ourselves to what unites us in society. The orchestra has so much quality and expertise, not only in the field of new music - as demonstrated in countless world premieres - but above all in the very Austrian repertoire, such as Schubert, Mahler and Bruckner, for which we were recently awarded the most important European classical music prize, the ICMA 2024.