Broadcaster in transition
ORF adopts a set of rules for dealing with AI
Artificial intelligence is now an integral part of everyday editorial work for many media outlets. ORF has also been working intensively with it for years and has now published its own AI guidelines.
The new technology plays a key role in increasing efficiency and optimizing the range of programming, it said in a press release on Monday. The guidelines are based on the motto "Seize opportunities, take responsibility".
Specifically, the aim is to enable the increased use of AI, but also to promote effective new ways of working and raise awareness of the topic among the workforce. The guidelines apply to both ORF employees and external partners. A transparent approach to technology is key, not least in terms of journalistic due diligence.
The ultimate responsibility lies with a person
The ultimate responsibility always lies with the employees. A traffic light system is being introduced to assess whether tools can be used. There is also an AI board that evaluates the possible uses on a quarterly basis and develops the guidelines further if necessary.
The guidelines create a "contemporary framework", ORF Director General Roland Weißmann was quoted as saying. These enable "the safe and responsible use of AI technologies in ORF in accordance with public service quality criteria".
Technical Director Harald Kräuter emphasized the importance of AI technologies "to relieve our editorial teams and thus create freedom and more time for demanding journalistic activities such as in-depth research, fact checks and creative design processes". The guidelines are available for download at der.orf.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
