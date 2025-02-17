Europe’s heads of government discuss Trump

According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Poland will not be sending any soldiers to Ukraine. However, it will continue to support its neighboring country as before, he said before his departure to Paris. Poland is committed to continuing to support Ukraine together with its European partners and the USA. His country has a special role to play in ensuring close cooperation between Europe, the USA and Ukraine. At the same time, Tusk called for a stronger presence of European security forces in Poland, which is a member of both the European Union and NATO.