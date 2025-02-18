Vorteilswelt
Free premises

City paves the way for the new generation of music

Nachrichten
18.02.2025 16:00

Lienz provides free rehearsal rooms to help bands and solo artists launch their careers. Registration is required to use these rooms.

0 Kommentare

Small rooms or often no space at all to let off steam or rehearse for the big dream - this fate has often befallen young bands in the Lienz area in recent years. This is now to be counteracted. At least, if the town of Lienz has its way.

There are three new rehearsal rooms in the building in Peggetz. (Bild: Stadt Lienz/Bernd Lenzer)
There are three new rehearsal rooms in the building in Peggetz.
(Bild: Stadt Lienz/Bernd Lenzer)
These can be set up as required. (Bild: Stadt Lienz/Bernd Lenzer)
These can be set up as required.
(Bild: Stadt Lienz/Bernd Lenzer)

Renovation for new premises
A building acquired in the industrial area in 2017 was renovated at a cost of around 36,000 euros. The result: "We have adapted and renovated three rooms, which we now want to make available to both young and established musicians," emphasize Christopher Handl and Manuela Miglar from the City of Lienz's culture committee. The rooms are equipped with triple-glazed windows and a heating system. The largest room measures 35 square meters, the others 27 and 16 respectively, and there is a toilet in the anteroom.

Zitat Icon

The artists only pay their share of the running costs.

BM Elisabeth Blanik

What is still missing are measures for ideal room acoustics. The intention is to get in touch with the users.

The city of Lienz is focusing on personal responsibility and organization between the groups and musicians in the new premises, as BM Elisabeth Blanik emphasizes: "The artists only pay their share of the operating costs." The big bonus for all interested parties: no rent is due.

Interested bands and musicians can contact the municipality of Lienz or get more information at wohnen@stadt-lienz.at or by calling 04852 600-350

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
