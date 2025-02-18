City paves the way for the new generation of music

Renovation for new premises

A building acquired in the industrial area in 2017 was renovated at a cost of around 36,000 euros. The result: "We have adapted and renovated three rooms, which we now want to make available to both young and established musicians," emphasize Christopher Handl and Manuela Miglar from the City of Lienz's culture committee. The rooms are equipped with triple-glazed windows and a heating system. The largest room measures 35 square meters, the others 27 and 16 respectively, and there is a toilet in the anteroom.