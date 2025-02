“No plan B”: World Ski Championships under bad stars

Swiss-Ski President Urs Lehmann said in "Blick": "The six men who have lodged objections should be aware of the following: This is an action against skiing, Crans-Montana, Valais and Switzerland. I have zero understanding for this." He would like to meet these gentlemen in person next weekend. "FIS President Johan Eliasch is also coming to Crans-Montana especially for this. We want to talk to them so that we can finally get this tiresome issue off the table."