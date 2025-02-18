They often feature banal feel-good messages that are very different from the tough slogans at federal or state level. "The slogans are sometimes interchangeably unimaginative," says Filzmaier. There are also reasons for this: Long-standing incumbents find it difficult to make concrete demands because they lead to the question: "And what have you done so far?", as the expert puts it. Challengers, on the other hand, are somewhat reluctant to make election promises because they are difficult to implement in municipalities where another party has an absolute majority. Nevertheless: "You could have a bit more original ideas. The slogans are often the same as they were 20 years ago, sometimes you just copy something from the neighboring municipality," says Filzmaier.