He won the Tour of France in 2018, came second in the world's most important cycling race in 2019 and third in 2022. The tour specialist, who was a long-time noble assistant to four-time Tour winner Chris Froome, also made it onto the podium twice at the Giro d'Italia. The two-time Olympic track champion in the team pursuit began his career with Team Barloworld in 2007 and has been riding for the British Team Sky and Ineos-Grenadiers since 2010.