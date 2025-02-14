15,000 Taferlklassler received their first report card

How children can reduce school pressure

This is a recurring topic of discussion. The "Krone" wanted to know from school quality manager Julian Schreibmüller why numerical grades are needed: "They provide clear feedback on the level of performance and offer a standardized way to compare performance. This can increase motivation," says the 45-year-old. Soft skills such as creativity or social skills are not reflected in them, "but that's what the supplementary differentiated performance assessment is for, which is handed out together with the annual report in grades 5 to 7 and together with the school report in grade 8," says Schreibmüller. He is also aware of the disadvantages of grades: pressure to perform, stress and exam anxiety.