Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Theater of the child

“Robin Hood”: Turbulent fight for justice

Nachrichten
15.02.2025 17:00

Although the legend of "Robin Hood" is 650 years old, it still generates enthusiasm. The Theater des Kindes in Linz presents a lively stage version for a young audience. It also deals with very topical issues and features thrilling fencing scenes!

0 Kommentare

A time full of wars, crises and kings - that's the Middle Ages. That's where the Theater des Kindes in Linz takes its young audience (aged six and over) with "Robin Hood".

Director and author Christian Himmelbauer spices up the cult story about the great archer, justice fighter and thief with explosive themes.

Today, it is no longer just about taking from the rich and giving to the poor. Rather, it must be made clear that there are differences between greed, desire and genuine poverty. Justice is sometimes a question of perspective; taxes also have good purposes.

+1
Fotos

Two play many roles
King John's "ear tax" is of course only secular, so it's no wonder that Robin and his courageous entourage intervene. The production begins with three microphones, you can hear the sounds of the forest and get to know the characters. Then pointed scenes alternate with narrative phases. The three-person ensemble is brilliant.

While Lena Matthews-Noske fights for freedom as Robin, Katharina Schraml and Christian Lemperle often have to slip into many roles in a matter of seconds - from Marian to the Sheriff to the foolish King John. But it works so wonderfully that you always have the feeling that the transformation is perfect.

The fencing scenes are particularly breathtaking. The Theater des Kindes has succeeded in creating an entertaining new production for young audiences that is well worth seeing!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf