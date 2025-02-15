Theater of the child
“Robin Hood”: Turbulent fight for justice
Although the legend of "Robin Hood" is 650 years old, it still generates enthusiasm. The Theater des Kindes in Linz presents a lively stage version for a young audience. It also deals with very topical issues and features thrilling fencing scenes!
A time full of wars, crises and kings - that's the Middle Ages. That's where the Theater des Kindes in Linz takes its young audience (aged six and over) with "Robin Hood".
Director and author Christian Himmelbauer spices up the cult story about the great archer, justice fighter and thief with explosive themes.
Today, it is no longer just about taking from the rich and giving to the poor. Rather, it must be made clear that there are differences between greed, desire and genuine poverty. Justice is sometimes a question of perspective; taxes also have good purposes.
Two play many roles
King John's "ear tax" is of course only secular, so it's no wonder that Robin and his courageous entourage intervene. The production begins with three microphones, you can hear the sounds of the forest and get to know the characters. Then pointed scenes alternate with narrative phases. The three-person ensemble is brilliant.
While Lena Matthews-Noske fights for freedom as Robin, Katharina Schraml and Christian Lemperle often have to slip into many roles in a matter of seconds - from Marian to the Sheriff to the foolish King John. But it works so wonderfully that you always have the feeling that the transformation is perfect.
The fencing scenes are particularly breathtaking. The Theater des Kindes has succeeded in creating an entertaining new production for young audiences that is well worth seeing!
