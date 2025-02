Drunk driver turned himself in after hit-and-run

Cocaine and THC detected

The man has also lost his driving license, as have two other drivers: in the morning, a 40-year-old car driver from Salzburg was stopped on the A10 motorway after speeding in the Glanegg parking lot. His drug test was positive for cocaine. The man admitted to having tried cocaine a few days earlier. In the afternoon, a 21-year-old motorcyclist was driving in serpentine lines in the municipality of Anif. During a check, the Bulgarian tested positive for THC.