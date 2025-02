"I threw him out! I simply cannot tolerate something like that," explained Gernjak. Abbasi had played in Lithuania without permission - and without informing the Lower Austrian club. When this came to light, Neustadt were even in danger of losing all their points in the Bundesliga. This was averted (for the time being). "In the first instance, the decision was made in our favor, as we expected. But an appeal can still be lodged."