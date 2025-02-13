“Federal politics presents a pitiful picture”

"Yesterday was one of the best days"

The fact that some at the base of the People's Party were looking forward to a chancellor Herbert Kickl with a stomach ache is shown by the statement of Eisenerz mayor Thomas Rauninger: "Yesterday was one of the best days of the past few weeks for me. There are simply red lines for the ÖVP. The failure is not due to the FPÖ, but to the demands and the person Kickl."