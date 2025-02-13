Sun, beach, terrycloth
Verona Pooth sends sexy bikini greetings to her fans
Sun, beach - terrycloth bikini! Verona Pooth has escaped the dreadful winter weather and is enjoying the beach weather in Thailand. And of course she's not forgetting her fans.
However, the presenter is not just in Thailand to soak up the sun. "I still have to work today, there's a photo production," the 56-year-old revealed to her fans in a video she posted on her Instagram story.
Beach day in a sexy terrycloth bikini
But before she gets to work in front of the camera, Pooth also gets to enjoy the beach and the summer temperatures. After all, the sun is shining here and it's around 30 degrees.
The outfit for a day at the beach has already been found. And it's pretty cool! Pooth slipped into a colorful striped, rather skimpy terrycloth bikini that perfectly showcases her curves.
Supplies wanted!
It's safe to assume that the fans like these shots. And there will probably be more soon, because Pooth has promised to take her fans to the beach with her - more sexy bikini shots included!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
