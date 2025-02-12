Coalition break-up: ridicule and malice from Styria

Khom: "I had hoped that the FPÖ would see reason"

ÖVP leader Khom is also dismayed: "I really hoped that the Freedom Party would come to its senses and approach the other party. Mario Kunasek proves that this is possible. In Styria, we always work together as equals." She now hopes that people will be found to take responsibility. "We need the ability to act as quickly as possible."