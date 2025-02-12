From the opposition
Coalition break-up: ridicule and malice from Styria
The failure of the coalition negotiations has led to ridicule from the white-green opposition parties. FPÖ state governor Mario Kunasek and his ÖVP deputy Manuela Khom are trying not to hurt each other.
The collapse of the blue-black government negotiations is naturally also causing quite a stir on this side of the Semmering. Governor Mario Kunasek and deputy governor Manuela Khom are visibly making an effort to lash out in the direction of Vienna, but without offending their coalition partner in Graz too much.
"It is regrettable that the ÖVP did not accept Herbert Kickl's fair offer," says Kunasek. The ÖVP would have received one more ministry than the FPÖ - "and each party would have received the portfolios of their core competencies."
Khom: "I had hoped that the FPÖ would see reason"
ÖVP leader Khom is also dismayed: "I really hoped that the Freedom Party would come to its senses and approach the other party. Mario Kunasek proves that this is possible. In Styria, we always work together as equals." She now hopes that people will be found to take responsibility. "We need the ability to act as quickly as possible."
The blue-black failure is of course a feast for the red Max Lercher: "Herbert Kickl has now proven that he is not capable of compromise or governing. Unfortunately, this is the final act of an unworthy performance." In contrast to many other SPÖ grandees, he no longer sees any possibility of a new coalition. "Let's rather strengthen the political work in parliament in the free play of forces. A government of experts can support this."
KPÖ: "Arrogance of power"
KPÖ parliamentary party leader Claudia Klimt-Weithaler commented on the debacle: "A telling spectacle about the arrogance of power."
The Greens are also critical: "Blue-Black has failed because of itself," says Sandra Krautwaschl, leader of the Green Party, "i.e. because of power games and personal sensitivities".
Philipp Pointner speaks up for the Neos: "There are several alternatives, we are open to constructive discussions."
