Jeep annoys customers with in-car display advertising

Manufacturers are looking for business models

Jeep's in-car advertising campaign is just one of many examples of car manufacturers looking for new sources of income. Other brands are taking a more cautious approach: Skoda, for example, has been placing advertisements in the infotainment system of its German customers for around two years - but only with active consent. On request, passengers can have so-called "location-based services" such as a discounted parking space, a free drink at the next fuel stop or a discount for a car wash displayed in the vehicle.