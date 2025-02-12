Can also be creative
Jeep annoys customers with in-car display advertising
In its search for new revenue opportunities, Jeep has discovered in-cabin advertising in the USA - and has thus turned customers against it. On the other hand, the US brand is showing how advertising can be creative and positive.
According to media reports and numerous posts on internet forums, the Stellantis subsidiary is playing pop-up advertisements on the central displays of its vehicles. The ads appear as soon as the vehicle is stationary or parked.
Apparently, they mainly advertise the extended warranty from Stellantis aftermarket subsidiary Mopar. According to a report by the portal "Techstory", Jeep intends to reduce the advertising in future following customer complaints. The advertising is part of a cooperation with the satellite radio provider Sirius XM.
Other Jeep advertising is not annoying
Elsewhere, Jeep is much more creative and not at all annoying: for the Super Bowl, the brand had a two-minute commercial produced in which a likeable Harrison Ford radiates a certain wisdom about life. At the end, he also makes reference to his "inappropriate" name.
Manufacturers are looking for business models
Jeep's in-car advertising campaign is just one of many examples of car manufacturers looking for new sources of income. Other brands are taking a more cautious approach: Skoda, for example, has been placing advertisements in the infotainment system of its German customers for around two years - but only with active consent. On request, passengers can have so-called "location-based services" such as a discounted parking space, a free drink at the next fuel stop or a discount for a car wash displayed in the vehicle.
BMW, for example, recently found out just how tricky these new business models can be. The Munich-based company sparked a veritable shitstorm when it wanted to charge subscription fees for the use of its seat heating in some markets. The offer has since been discontinued. However, the trend towards similar extensions of the classic "car sales" business model is likely to continue.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
