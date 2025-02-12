At "Dancing Stars"
Heilwig Pfanzelter: “The parties are part of it!”
Presenter Heilwig Pfanzelter is entering the ORF ballroom this year and is already looking forward to the exciting time and - of course - the infamous after-show parties on the Küniglberg ...
At 71, she is the oldest contestant to start the popular dance format this year - but that's no reason for Heilwig Pfanzelter to miss out on the (usually wild) celebrations afterwards. On the contrary! She even feels that her age gives her an advantage.
"I don't think about that"
"Dancing isn't just about memorizing a sequence of steps, it's also about being balanced and in the here and now!" And that's exactly where she is. She has been doing yoga regularly for 20 years and meditates a lot: "It keeps you fit and flexible, of course." And that's why she wants to celebrate like everyone else: "It's all part of it. I think celebrating is something really important in life. I think it's really, really important to be happy about a shared success! I really don't think about age at all. I also work with younger clients and what's on my birth certificate and how I feel is something completely different. And I definitely don't feel old!"
Nothing stands in the way of her success, but also the fun afterwards, Pfanzelter - like the loyal viewers of "Dancing Stars" - is already looking forward to everything that happens in front of and behind the show curtain!
