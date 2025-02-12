Heilwig Pfanzelter: “The parties are part of it!”

"I don't think about that"

"Dancing isn't just about memorizing a sequence of steps, it's also about being balanced and in the here and now!" And that's exactly where she is. She has been doing yoga regularly for 20 years and meditates a lot: "It keeps you fit and flexible, of course." And that's why she wants to celebrate like everyone else: "It's all part of it. I think celebrating is something really important in life. I think it's really, really important to be happy about a shared success! I really don't think about age at all. I also work with younger clients and what's on my birth certificate and how I feel is something completely different. And I definitely don't feel old!"