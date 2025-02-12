Ski star Shiffrin: “It’s a strange feeling”

"If it had just been me skiing, it wouldn't have been enough." On Tuesday evening at the Home of Snow in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Mikaela Shiffrin once again thanked her childhood friend Breezy Johnson, with whom she took gold in the new team combination. This was also the 15th World Championship medal (including eight titles) in the 18th race for the US American. The 29-year-old also set a historic record. Previously, only Christl Cranz, the exceptional German skier of the 1930s, had won 15 medals at World Ski Championships.