Valentine's Day Special
Give the gift of top events with the Krone Ticketshop
Valentine's Day is just around the corner - the perfect opportunity to give the gift of shared experiences! In the Krone Ticketshop, you can benefit from exclusive discounts on musicals, concerts, cabarets and shows until February 14, 2025. Get up to 50% discount on selected events right HERE.
Celebrate Valentine's Day with unforgettable experiences and exclusive offers in the Krone Ticketshop. When you buy two tickets, you receive up to 50% discount on selected shows, musicals, concerts and cabarets.
Our event highlights:
Take this opportunity to surprise your loved one with unforgettable moments.
- TONIGHT - The most beautiful musical hits of all time Experience a spectacular evening full of emotions and musical highlights on February 16, 2025 at 8:00 pm in the Wiener Stadthalle - Hall F. Top-class stars of the musical scene present unforgettable pieces from classics such as "Cats" and "Les Misérables" as well as Viennese hits such as "Elisabeth" and "I am from Austria".
- ABBA GOLD - The Concert Show Immerse yourself in the world of the legendary pop group ABBA and enjoy their greatest hits live. The show tours Bregenz, Innsbruck, Linz, Graz and Wiener Neustadt from March 15 to 21, 2025.
- The 12 Tenors On April 22, 2025 at 20:00, "The 12 Tenors" will bring the Wiener Stadthalle - Halle F to life. With powerful voices and an impressive stage show, they present a diverse repertoire ranging from classical to pop.
- Wiener Kaiser Wiesn From September 25 to October 11, 2025, the Wiener Kaiser Wiesn invites you to experience traditional Viennese festival culture in the Gösser tent. Experience hearty music, culinary delicacies and an incomparable atmosphere.
- and much more. You can find all offers in the Krone Ticketshop
VALENTINE'S PROMOTION
Until 14.02.2025 you can get up to -50% off tickets for shows, musicals, concerts and cabarets when you buy 2 or more tickets.
Secure your tickets for first-class events in the Krone ticket store now.
Valid while stocks last, cannot be combined with other promotions. Participating events are marked. The discount is calculated from the basic ticket price and automatically displayed in the price list.
