Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Valentine's Day Special

Give the gift of top events with the Krone Ticketshop

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 12:43

Valentine's Day is just around the corner - the perfect opportunity to give the gift of shared experiences! In the Krone Ticketshop, you can benefit from exclusive discounts on musicals, concerts, cabarets and shows until February 14, 2025. Get up to 50% discount on selected events right HERE.

0 Kommentare

Celebrate Valentine's Day with unforgettable experiences and exclusive offers in the Krone Ticketshop. When you buy two tickets, you receive up to 50% discount on selected shows, musicals, concerts and cabarets.

Our event highlights:
Take this opportunity to surprise your loved one with unforgettable moments.

  • TONIGHT - The most beautiful musical hits of all time Experience a spectacular evening full of emotions and musical highlights on February 16, 2025 at 8:00 pm in the Wiener Stadthalle - Hall F. Top-class stars of the musical scene present unforgettable pieces from classics such as "Cats" and "Les Misérables" as well as Viennese hits such as "Elisabeth" and "I am from Austria". 
  • ABBA GOLD - The Concert Show Immerse yourself in the world of the legendary pop group ABBA and enjoy their greatest hits live. The show tours Bregenz, Innsbruck, Linz, Graz and Wiener Neustadt from March 15 to 21, 2025. 
  • The 12 Tenors On April 22, 2025 at 20:00, "The 12 Tenors" will bring the Wiener Stadthalle - Halle F to life. With powerful voices and an impressive stage show, they present a diverse repertoire ranging from classical to pop.
  • Wiener Kaiser Wiesn From September 25 to October 11, 2025, the Wiener Kaiser Wiesn invites you to experience traditional Viennese festival culture in the Gösser tent. Experience hearty music, culinary delicacies and an incomparable atmosphere.
  • and much more. You can find all offers in the Krone Ticketshop
+2
Fotos

VALENTINE'S PROMOTION

Until 14.02.2025 you can get up to -50% off tickets for shows, musicals, concerts and cabarets when you buy 2 or more tickets.

Secure your tickets for first-class events in the Krone ticket store now.

Valid while stocks last, cannot be combined with other promotions. Participating events are marked. The discount is calculated from the basic ticket price and automatically displayed in the price list.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Promotion
Promotion
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf