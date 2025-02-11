Insane car journey after drug overdose

A police patrol noticed a car at the Allhaming-Nord service station at around 12 noon on Tuesday. The driver had sounded the horn several times while parking for no apparent reason. A police officer then tried to stop the driver by making clear gestures. He also verbally identified himself as a police officer. When the driver noticed this, he drove towards the officer. The police officer was hit by the hood as the driver continued to accelerate, but remained uninjured.