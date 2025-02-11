Insubordinate driver
Insane car journey after drug overdose
Still pumped full of drugs, a 40-year-old man set off on an incredible journey from Amstetten to Upper Austria. There he almost ran over a police officer. The man could only be arrested after an accident. Unbelievable: the man had been found with a drug overdose in the morning.
A police patrol noticed a car at the Allhaming-Nord service station at around 12 noon on Tuesday. The driver had sounded the horn several times while parking for no apparent reason. A police officer then tried to stop the driver by making clear gestures. He also verbally identified himself as a police officer. When the driver noticed this, he drove towards the officer. The police officer was hit by the hood as the driver continued to accelerate, but remained uninjured.
Escape ended on the highway exit
The fleeing driver - who later turned out to be a 40-year-old Syrian national - was caught up with on the A1 towards Salzburg. He continued to disregard all attempts to stop.
Finally, he crashed into an impact absorber at the Sattledt exit. The driver was then arrested. One police officer suffered minor injuries during the arrest.
Long list of offenses
The driver was apparently impaired and gave no details of the offense. But then the full extent became known. It was discovered that the vehicle used had been stolen shortly beforehand in Amstetten. The man had been found in Amstetten that morning with a drug overdose and taken to hospital.
The accused was then examined at Linz University Hospital, where no injuries were found. He was then transferred to the police detention center (PAZ) in Linz, as the accused had given false information about his identity. The person he named is demonstrably in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.