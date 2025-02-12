Vorteilswelt
Dispute at darts tournament

Thumb pressed into the eye until the blood flowed

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 07:00

A 39-year-old from Vöcklabruck pressed his thumb into his eye, bit his ear and broke his foot - all this was done to an opponent at a hobby darts tournament. However, the cause of the savage attack was not sport. He had to answer for it on Tuesday at the regional court in Wels.

At a hobby darts tournament in Regau in September, a father of three (39) from Vöcklabruck pressed his thumb into a competitor's eye until blood flowed, bit his ear and broke his shin. He had to answer for this at Wels Regional Court on Tuesday for causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Bickering and touching the woman
However, the cause of the altercation was not sport: the trained chef had grabbed the girlfriend (31) of the victim (49) and touched her bottom, even though his own wife was also in the restaurant. When the victim finally tried to confront him, the 39-year-old went berserk.

Questionable movie break
The accused apologized to the victim, but insisted that he had had an alcohol-induced film break during the incident in front of the clubhouse, but this was not accepted. The verdict was handed down after around 30 minutes: 20 months conditionally because the intent was not confirmed - not legally binding.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
