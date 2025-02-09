18-year-old drove off in a wild chase

Then suddenly it was over

After driving 27 kilometers, he lost control of his vehicle in Kematen, overturned and came to rest on the roof. Both occupants received first aid from the ambulance. After consultation with the Grieskirchen district authority, the vehicle was provisionally impounded. It turned out that the 18-year-old driver had been driving his car despite having his driver's license confiscated. He will be reported to both the district authority and the public prosecutor's office in Ried.