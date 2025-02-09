Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Car confiscated

18-year-old drove off in a wild chase

Nachrichten
09.02.2025 09:11

Once again, a young driver was caught by the police in Upper Austria who had obviously not allowed himself to be stopped by road rules and the existing driving ban. He sped away from the officers for 27 kilometers at breakneck speed and with his lights switched off before finally causing an accident.

0 Kommentare

Yet another novice driver who seems to have forgotten everything from the driving license course. At around 0:50 a.m. on Sunday, an 18-year-old from Lower Austria was driving his car along the A8 towards Linz. His 18-year-old girlfriend, also from Lower Austria, was in the passenger seat.

Pulled onto the highway again
Shortly before the Ried exit, a plainclothes patrol from the Tumeltsham immigration and border police pulled over and gave clear signals in the direction of the Ried exit. The driver initially got in line behind the patrol car to follow the police officers. At the intersection of the Ried highway exit, the driver suddenly accelerated his vehicle and continued along the A8 at increased speed.

At 200 km/h without lights on the emergency lane
The police officers took up the pursuit with flashing blue lights and sirens. The 18-year-old was driving at speeds of over 200 km/h, dangerously overtaking other road users, sometimes without lights and on the hard shoulder. The driver left the A8 at the Meggenhofen exit and continued in the direction of Pichl bei Wels.

At 132 km/h through the local area
He drove through the Meggenhofen area, several speed limits and the Kematen am Inn area without reducing his speed. According to the speedometer, he sped through Kematen at 132 km/h. He repeatedly switched off the lights of his vehicle and thus endangered oncoming and cross traffic.

Then suddenly it was over
After driving 27 kilometers, he lost control of his vehicle in Kematen, overturned and came to rest on the roof. Both occupants received first aid from the ambulance. After consultation with the Grieskirchen district authority, the vehicle was provisionally impounded. It turned out that the 18-year-old driver had been driving his car despite having his driver's license confiscated. He will be reported to both the district authority and the public prosecutor's office in Ried.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf