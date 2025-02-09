Car confiscated
18-year-old drove off in a wild chase
Once again, a young driver was caught by the police in Upper Austria who had obviously not allowed himself to be stopped by road rules and the existing driving ban. He sped away from the officers for 27 kilometers at breakneck speed and with his lights switched off before finally causing an accident.
Yet another novice driver who seems to have forgotten everything from the driving license course. At around 0:50 a.m. on Sunday, an 18-year-old from Lower Austria was driving his car along the A8 towards Linz. His 18-year-old girlfriend, also from Lower Austria, was in the passenger seat.
Pulled onto the highway again
Shortly before the Ried exit, a plainclothes patrol from the Tumeltsham immigration and border police pulled over and gave clear signals in the direction of the Ried exit. The driver initially got in line behind the patrol car to follow the police officers. At the intersection of the Ried highway exit, the driver suddenly accelerated his vehicle and continued along the A8 at increased speed.
At 200 km/h without lights on the emergency lane
The police officers took up the pursuit with flashing blue lights and sirens. The 18-year-old was driving at speeds of over 200 km/h, dangerously overtaking other road users, sometimes without lights and on the hard shoulder. The driver left the A8 at the Meggenhofen exit and continued in the direction of Pichl bei Wels.
At 132 km/h through the local area
He drove through the Meggenhofen area, several speed limits and the Kematen am Inn area without reducing his speed. According to the speedometer, he sped through Kematen at 132 km/h. He repeatedly switched off the lights of his vehicle and thus endangered oncoming and cross traffic.
Then suddenly it was over
After driving 27 kilometers, he lost control of his vehicle in Kematen, overturned and came to rest on the roof. Both occupants received first aid from the ambulance. After consultation with the Grieskirchen district authority, the vehicle was provisionally impounded. It turned out that the 18-year-old driver had been driving his car despite having his driver's license confiscated. He will be reported to both the district authority and the public prosecutor's office in Ried.
