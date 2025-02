London: Deputy minister fired after racism complaint

Accused: "Very ill-considered comments"

The group on the social network included more than a dozen local Labour politicians, party representatives and at least one other member of parliament, as reported by the Mail on Sunday newspaper. According to the report, Gwynne also made jokes about a constituent who had been "mowed down" by a lorry. "I deeply regret my very ill-considered comments and apologize for any offence caused," Gwynne explained on the online service X.