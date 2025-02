Cup draw: Austria and LASK against former coaches

LASK and Wolfsberg have only met once before in the Cup, with Linz coming out on top in the 2021 semi-final. Reaching the final is now also the declared goal. "We will do everything we can to achieve this big goal, knowing that the WAC will demand everything from us and that we will have to push ourselves to the limit again," said coach Markus Schopp. Wolfsberg have never reached the cup final.