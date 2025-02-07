Before a change of colors
In search of a new majority in the municipal council
In Wöllersdorf-Steinabrückl, the ÖVP mayoral party has lost five seats and thus also its absolute majority. All other parties are now in agreement that they will elect SPÖ candidate Matthias Ressl as the new mayor. FPÖ candidate Gernot Forster is to become deputy mayor.
ÖVP mayor Gustav Glöckler suffered massive losses in his municipality of Wöllersdorf-Steinabrückl in the district of Wiener Neustadt. He lost five mandates and thus also the absolute. Now it seems that his days as mayor are also numbered. All opposition parties have agreed to elect SPÖ candidate Matthias Ressl as the new mayor and FPÖ candidate Gernot Forster as his deputy. The SPÖ and FPÖ had already signed joint employment contracts on February 3. Both parties each received two additional mandates in the election. The SPÖ now has seven, the FPÖ four - together eleven mandates out of 25.
13 mandates would be needed for a majority
"Of the 25 mandates in the municipal council, 13 mandates are needed for a majority," says Mayor Glöckler. And: "Since the election results, we have been seeking talks to find a stable majority for our municipality".
Greens support SPÖ, but not the FPÖ
The Greens, who now also have two seats on the municipal council, say: "We have a good relationship with Ressl." FPÖ candidate Forster, on the other hand, will not receive their approval. A coalition with the Blue Party is completely out of the question for the Greens.
Peter Werbik from the list of the same name will also vote for Ressl, but not for Foster, he told "Krone". And the UIG (Independent Community Initiative) list? "With one mandate, we belong to the list with the fewest votes and do not play a decisive role in the current negotiations," says UIG mandatary Roman Gräbner.
