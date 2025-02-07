In search of a new majority in the municipal council

ÖVP mayor Gustav Glöckler suffered massive losses in his municipality of Wöllersdorf-Steinabrückl in the district of Wiener Neustadt. He lost five mandates and thus also the absolute. Now it seems that his days as mayor are also numbered. All opposition parties have agreed to elect SPÖ candidate Matthias Ressl as the new mayor and FPÖ candidate Gernot Forster as his deputy. The SPÖ and FPÖ had already signed joint employment contracts on February 3. Both parties each received two additional mandates in the election. The SPÖ now has seven, the FPÖ four - together eleven mandates out of 25.