Schoool Games
Sports competition: Setting an example to the outside world
The "Schoool Games" took place in Carinthia for the second time. A competition to break down barriers and find new sports friends.
"For me, it's a matter of the heart - the children and young people give so much back," says Gerit Plöschberger, co-organizer of the Austrian Disabled Sports Association.
Lots of enthusiastic children and young people
The "Schoool Games" is a sports competition for children and young people with disabilities. Around 35 young athletes competed in boccia, soccer, table tennis and showdown, a ball game for the visually impaired, and had fun exercising together. "I was so happy that we from the dragon team won in football. It's so cool here," says Niklas (10 years old) enthusiastically.
A little creativity can minimize barriers
But before the young sports enthusiasts competed, they were given a taste of what it's like in schools. "We visited the pupils and introduced the sports. We want to encourage people to take part in sport," says Plöschberger, who sees the Schoool Games as an absolute enrichment. "With certain sports, you have to be imaginative. With a bit of creativity, you can minimize barriers and make sport more and more accessible."
"A brilliant idea that invites people to join in. In table tennis, the limits were shown by the governor," laughed Peter Kaiser, who also presented each individual with a medal and congratulated them.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.