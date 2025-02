"Modern slavery"

The Golden State Warriors only signed the German world champion in December, sending him to the Miami Heat in this draft period, who passed him on to stragglers Utah Jazz. Utah would have been Schröder's ninth different NBA team in the past seven years. "It's like modern-day slavery," the 31-year-old said in an NBC interview on Tuesday in response to the unexpected Doncic transfer, criticizing the common business practice. The next day, Schröder himself was transferred again.