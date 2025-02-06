"Can hardly wait"
Fixed: Rapid brings in two offensive players at the end of the transfer window
Rapid have strengthened their offense twice on loan shortly before the transfer window closed. On the one hand - as reported by the "Krone" - the green-and-white team brought back Ercan Kara, a seven-time ÖFB team player, from Turkish club Samsunspor, and on the other, they signed Montenegrin winger Andrija Radulovic from Vojvodina Novi Sad in Serbia for the rest of the season.
The 29-year-old Kara scored 37 goals in 84 competitive matches for Rapid from 2020 to 2022. He then played for Orlando City in the MLS before moving to Samsunspor in September 2023. Last fall, the Viennese did not make more than brief appearances, but now he wants to make a name for himself on familiar territory.
Kara on his return to Hütteldorf: "I'm delighted to be back at Rapid. Everyone who knows me knows that I've always given my all in the green and white jersey and left my heart on the pitch. I've always followed the club over the last three years and have also been a spectator at the stadium from time to time. So I'm all the happier that I can now get back to scoring goals for this great club. I can hardly wait to get started."
"Hardly any start-up time"
"He won't need much time to get going," said a delighted Markus Katzer, the club's sporting director, and spoke of a "perhaps future national team player".
Radulovic is currently enjoying this honor in Montenegro; the 22-year-old has five games under his belt for the team coached by Robert Prosinecki. At Rapid, Radulovic, who trained at Red Star Belgrade, could take the next step on his way to a top European club. Katzer raved about a "highly talented player who is also technically very gifted and has qualities on both flanks".
Strunz will be a striker for Floridsdorf in future
Oliver Strunz is leaving Bundesliga club SCR Altach early and returning to Vienna. However, the striker, who was originally loaned to the Rheindörfler by SK Rapid until the end of the season, will not be returning to Hütteldorf for the time being. He will be loaned to second division club FAC until the summer. The 24-year-old appeared in 15 Bundesliga matches and one ÖFB Cup game for Altach. His contract at Rapid runs until 2027.
