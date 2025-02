Driver demanded that police officer “forget the breathalyzer test”

"They just have to look the other way. Nobody finds out about us." "Can't we forget about that?" "You're only doing this because I'm Austrian!" - These remarks to police officers, who had stopped a drunk driver in Asten, brought a married couple (69, 66) before the court of lay assessors in Steyr. The charge: incitement to abuse of authority. Because the couple were so insistent that the officers should ignore the 1.5 per mille test - "we only live 20 meters away anyway" - the police officers pressed charges.