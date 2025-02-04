Vorteilswelt
Because of Trump's interest

Greenland bans political donations from abroad

Nachrichten
04.02.2025 22:38

US President Donald Trump's plans for the USA to incorporate Greenland have led to measures on the world's largest island: Foreign and anonymous donations to political parties and politicians will be banned. Parliament voted in favor of a corresponding bill, as reported by the Danish news agency Ritzau. 

0 Kommentare

The new law is intended to protect "the political integrity of Greenland". In recent weeks, Trump has expressed interest in Greenland several times - it should belong to the USA. 

The amendment to the law is intended to prevent foreign or anonymous donations from interfering in the election campaign. People who donate more than 1000 Danish kroner must reveal their identity. Donations from the Danish parliament and Danish sister parties will also remain permitted. 

The US President with his son Donald Trump Junior (Bild: APA-PictureDesk/SHAWN THEW / AFP / picturedesk.com)
The US President with his son Donald Trump Junior
(Bild: APA-PictureDesk/SHAWN THEW / AFP / picturedesk.com)

New elections in mid-March
A new parliament is also to be elected on March 11. This was proposed by Prime Minister Mute Egede on Tuesday. It is expected that the election campaign will revolve around the independence aspirations of the island, which belongs to Denmark, the development of the economy and relations with Denmark and the USA. "We are in the middle of a serious time. A time that we have never experienced before in our country. This is not the time for internal divisions," Egede wrote on social media. Parliament must approve the election date.

Trump does not rule out the use of military means
It was only last December that Trump reaffirmed his desire to take control of the strategically important island. He had not ruled out the use of military or economic means. The semi-autonomous territory announced that it was open to agreements but did not want to become part of the USA.

Denmark has ruled the island for centuries. Greenland was a Danish colony until 1953 and has since gained extensive autonomy. This includes the right to declare independence. According to a recent survey by the Verian polling institute, a majority of Greenlanders would vote for independence.

The island has huge untapped natural resources. The economy depends on fishing and subsidies from Denmark.

