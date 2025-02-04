Greenland bans political donations from abroad

New elections in mid-March

A new parliament is also to be elected on March 11. This was proposed by Prime Minister Mute Egede on Tuesday. It is expected that the election campaign will revolve around the independence aspirations of the island, which belongs to Denmark, the development of the economy and relations with Denmark and the USA. "We are in the middle of a serious time. A time that we have never experienced before in our country. This is not the time for internal divisions," Egede wrote on social media. Parliament must approve the election date.