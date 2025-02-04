Economy in Russia
Weak rouble and sanctions fuel inflation
New sanctions from the West, a weaker rouble and a smaller harvest have fueled inflation in the country, according to the Russian central bank. These factors were responsible for the high inflation rates in December 2024 and January 2025, the central bank announced.
Inflation in Russia stood at 9.52 percent last year. In 2023, it was still at 7.42 percent. However, the central bank's target is 4.0 percent. At their most recent interest rate meeting in December, the monetary authorities surprisingly left the key interest rate unchanged at 21% despite the high inflation rates.
Inflation a growing problem since the start of the war
Inflation has now become the biggest economic challenge since Russia launched a war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. In the country itself, the authorities continue to speak of a "special military operation". Most analysts expect inflation to be higher this year than the central bank's annual forecast of 4.5 to 5.0 percent.
From the point of view of the Russian central bank, it is important to adhere to the key points for the 2025 state budget in order to control inflation. The key points for the 2024 budget had been adjusted to increase the deficit twice during the year. The central bank also stated that it was no longer possible to maintain high growth rates in an environment characterized by a shortage of labour and production capacity. Further stimulation of the economy would drive the economy into recession. The next interest rate decision by the Russian central bank is due on February 14.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.