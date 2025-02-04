Weak rouble and sanctions fuel inflation

From the point of view of the Russian central bank, it is important to adhere to the key points for the 2025 state budget in order to control inflation. The key points for the 2024 budget had been adjusted to increase the deficit twice during the year. The central bank also stated that it was no longer possible to maintain high growth rates in an environment characterized by a shortage of labour and production capacity. Further stimulation of the economy would drive the economy into recession. The next interest rate decision by the Russian central bank is due on February 14.