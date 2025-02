Mbappe “doesn’t know how to play as a striker”

However, Ronaldo does not want to question the fact that Mbappe can be valuable for Real. However, he needs the help and patience of the fans. "Take care of him. I say to the Real Madrid fans: look after the boy. Mbappe is very good, Real Madrid must help him and protect him. I have no doubt that he will bring a lot of joy to the Real Madrid fans," said the 292-time Real goalscorer.