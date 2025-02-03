EU summit warns of major global threat

Schallenberg: "We don't know our future"

"We have a ring of fire around Europe, we don't know our future," warned Schallenberg at the start of the meeting. It makes sense to "think about what we need for the future" and "not just take out fire insurance when the house is already on fire". Schallenberg emphasized that there is "no standard size for defence policy in the EU", each state has its own policy and there are states such as Austria that are neutral. Even within the framework of neutrality, however, "pooling and sharing", joint research and procurement, "would also be advantageous for us and would make sense".