After the train attack

Hooligans face a long-term stadium ban

04.02.2025 07:00
Italian police take initial action after Salzburg fans riot near Udine. Austria also announces measures for fans involved.
Those Salzburg hooligans who were reportedly involved in an attack on a train in Italy can expect at least a multi-year stadium ban. On Monday, the Udine police headquarters imposed a five-year ban on the six Salzburg fans and two Italians who were arrested on Saturday.

The outcome of a summary court hearing of the detainees on Monday was initially unknown. Austria Salzburg president Claus Salzmann also spoke out on Monday: "As things stand, the people involved in the incident are individuals who have no role with us. I would like to make it absolutely clear that we condemn all forms of violence and that such people have no place here."

If the people involved are members of the club, the club has announced that it will withdraw their membership. Those involved in the attack will also be banned from the stadium. After the soccer match between Udinese and Venezia, around 50 hooligans had apparently brought a train of Venezia fans to a standstill and attacked them with Salzburg's support. Two people were seriously injured, including one from Salzburg. The attack was probably an act of revenge by the Udine fans who were attacked in Venice in the fall.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

