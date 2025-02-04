After the train attack
Hooligans face a long-term stadium ban
Those Salzburg hooligans who were reportedly involved in an attack on a train in Italy can expect at least a multi-year stadium ban. On Monday, the Udine police headquarters imposed a five-year ban on the six Salzburg fans and two Italians who were arrested on Saturday.
The outcome of a summary court hearing of the detainees on Monday was initially unknown. Austria Salzburg president Claus Salzmann also spoke out on Monday: "As things stand, the people involved in the incident are individuals who have no role with us. I would like to make it absolutely clear that we condemn all forms of violence and that such people have no place here."
If the people involved are members of the club, the club has announced that it will withdraw their membership. Those involved in the attack will also be banned from the stadium. After the soccer match between Udinese and Venezia, around 50 hooligans had apparently brought a train of Venezia fans to a standstill and attacked them with Salzburg's support. Two people were seriously injured, including one from Salzburg. The attack was probably an act of revenge by the Udine fans who were attacked in Venice in the fall.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.