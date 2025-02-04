Hooligans face a long-term stadium ban

If the people involved are members of the club, the club has announced that it will withdraw their membership. Those involved in the attack will also be banned from the stadium. After the soccer match between Udinese and Venezia, around 50 hooligans had apparently brought a train of Venezia fans to a standstill and attacked them with Salzburg's support. Two people were seriously injured, including one from Salzburg. The attack was probably an act of revenge by the Udine fans who were attacked in Venice in the fall.